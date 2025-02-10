Gilgit [PoGB], February 10 (ANI): Traders in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) are increasingly worried about the government's decision to remove customs concessions, a move they fear could undermine the region's fragile economy.

These concerns are especially prevalent in Gilgit-Baltistan village Sost, a crucial town located on the China border, where businesses are already struggling with limited resources.

Local traders, particularly in Sost, are worried that the elimination of exemptions on customs duties, sales tax, and income tax will devastate their livelihoods. This shift threatens not only the local economy but also the employment opportunities available to the youth of the region, who are already facing a lack of industrial infrastructure.

"The government's decision to remove custom duty exemptions, sales tax breaks, and income tax exemptions has led to widespread unrest. The youth and traders of Gilgit-Baltistan heavily relied on these exemptions. If the authorities don't act quickly to address these concerns, we risk a serious situation developing along the border. Gilgit-Baltistan lacks industries and factories, so there are no alternative sources of employment for the people", said Ali Hassan, a local trader.

The economic outlook for PoGB grows increasingly uncertain, with many fearing that without sufficient government intervention, the removal of these concessions could result in severe economic disruption. The region is heavily reliant on cross-border trade, and without a robust industrial base, locals worry about the lack of employment opportunities.

"If the government sticks to the original policy, businesses can grow and employment can be generated here. However, if new policies are introduced every year, people will face ongoing difficulties, and the business environment will become unstable," said Ali

The future of PoGB's economy hangs in the balance as traders urgently call on the government to address their concerns before irreversible damage is done to their businesses and the region's economic stability. The People of PoGB often face neglect and marginalisation in Pakistan, as their region lacks full constitutional recognition and rights.

The region is frequently overlooked in national policies, development plans, and political representation. This exclusion perpetuates a sense of injustice and inequality among the region's inhabitants. (ANI)

