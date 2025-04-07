Mumbai [India], April 7 (ANI): A tri-services all-women expedition has been flagged off from Mumbai for Seychelles which comprises of a team of 11 officers from the three services.

Speaking to mediapesos, Colonel Venu Raman shared that the proposal was mooted in 2022, and initially had 42 volunteers who were trained for over two years and pruned down to 11 officers who underwent training in all classes of boats across the western coast from Porbandar, Kochi, to Goa, amongst others.

"Seychelles expedition will be the first international exposure which will prepare them for long-distance training without stop as they are going to sail continously for 20-25 days", he said.

"It will teach them formalities of foreign ports", he added.

He made a signficant announcement while speaking to media that these officers are being trained so that "In mid-August 2025 we are planning them to go around the world. So it will be conducted in various legs- from Bombay to Australia, from Australia to New Zealand, from New Zealand they will sail to Falkland then to Capetown and from Capetown they will come back to Mumbai. So this is the plan. This is the prelude to the major event of circumnavigation".

He noted that circumnavigation is very challenging and since men have done it, "Why not women?", he said.

"This is an opportunity for us to train them, for them to prove their mettle".

He noted that Nari Shakti and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is the main theme of the expedition.

Speaking to media, Captain Dhauli, skipper of the expedition said, "Today we are sailing from Mumbai to Seychelles. Today we are flagging off for our first international expedition which is from Mumbai to Seychelles. We are going to navigate in deep waters, away from land for days, even for weeks and are going to test our endurance, our navigation skills. The mission of this expedition is circumnavigation, which is our final mission." SHe elaborated the four conditions of circumnavgiation whoich includes crossing of all capes, crossing the equator two times, cross all longtitude in the same direction and minimum distance of 21,600 nautical miles to be covered".

She added, "The aim of this expedition is to show the strength in women empowerment".

Her husband, who is also a captain, told the media, "This is the first international expedition of their boat, Triveni".

He added, "We came here to support her, and we wish her and the entire team all the best for the great laurels that will come ahead." (ANI)

