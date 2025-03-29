Kathmandu, Mar 29 (PTI) Hundreds of journalists on Saturday paid tributes to a media person killed in the violent protests by pro-monarchy supporters a day before in Nepal.

Parts of Kathmandu on Friday witnessed a tense situation after pro-monarchy protesters pelted stones, attacked the office of a political party, set fire to vehicles and looted shops in the Tinkune area of the capital.

Two persons, including TV cameraman Suresh Rajak, were killed and 110 others injured in the clashes between the security personnel and the pro-monarchy protesters.

The fully burnt body of photo journalist Rajak, associated with Avenues Television, was recovered from a house which was set on fire by the pro-monarchy protestors on Friday evening.

The Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ), during a rally organised at Maitighar Mandala in the capital under its leadership, called for an investigation to find the truth about the unfortunate death of Rajak and demanded stern action against the culprits.

At the programme, FNJ's acting president Deepak Acharya expressed the commitment that the Federation will work to bring justice to the deceased journalist.

Former presidents of the Federation and other members also demanded compensation for the bereaved family.

