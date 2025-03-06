Toronto, Mar 6 (AP) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday he expects Canada and the US to be in a trade war for the foreseeable future after having what he called a colourful but constructive call with US President Donald Trump this week.

Trudeau said the two sides discussed tariffs, and that they are “actively engaged in ongoing conversations in trying to make sure these tariffs don't overly harm” certain sectors and workers.

Also Read | S Jaishankar Security Lapse: UK's Foreign Office Condemns Khalistan Protest Outside Chatham House During EAM Meeting.

He also reiterated that “ we will not be backing down from our response tariffs until such a time as the unjustified American tariffs are Canadian goods are lifted.” (AP)

Also Read | US Shocker: Toddler Dies of Starvation After Woman Allegedly Leaves Baby Unfed for Nearly 2 Days Due to Migraine in Missouri, Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)