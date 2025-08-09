Washington, DC [US] August 9 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday used the signing of a peace accord between Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House to highlight once again his role in brokering peace accords, recalling earlier interventions in conflicts around the world.

Speaking at the ceremony alongside the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trump described his "highest aspiration" as bringing "peace and stability to the world."

"Today's signing follows our success with India and Pakistan. They were going at it. They were going at it big. And they were great leaders that came together just prior to what would have been a tremendous conflict, as you know, a nuclear conflict probably," Trump said.

The US President went on to cite other examples of his administration's efforts to defuse tensions, mentioning talks between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, as well as Thailand and Cambodia.

"We've saved a lot of lives," Trump said, framing the Armenia-Azerbaijan agreement as part of a broader record of diplomatic achievements.

The accord marks the latest US-brokered deal in the region, following decades of disputes between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Trump described the pact as "historic" and said it could pave the way for lasting peace.

The agreement, announced on Friday, was hailed by US President Trump as a significant diplomatic breakthrough that will strengthen regional stability and open doors for trade and investment.

At the signing ceremony, US President Donald Trump said, "It's a long time. Thirty-five years they fought and now they're friends and they're going to be friends for a long time."

Trump also reflected on his administration's efforts over the past months. "I came in, and this whole world was on fire. All these things were sort of happening. We've only been here for six months. The world was on fire. We took care of just about every fire," he said.

Both Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan's President Aliyev said they would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize." We will defend that, and we will promote that," Pashinyan said. Aliyev added, "Who, if not President Trump, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize? As soon as we [return], we will agree to issue a joint letter." (ANI)

