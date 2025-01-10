Washington DC [US], January 10 (ANI): Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado confirmed her safety after her aides reported she was "intercepted" during a protest in Caracas, just ahead of President Nicolas Maduro's inauguration, according to a report by CNN.

Her political party stated on X that Machado was "violently intercepted" on Thursday while leaving the rally.

Also Read | India Retains Title of World's Fastest-Growing Large Economy, UN Projects Annual Growth Rate of 6.6%.

In an update, her team revealed that she was forced to record several videos while being detained but was eventually released.

Machado posted a statement on her X account late Thursday (local time) indicating she would give more details later.

Also Read | 2024 Becomes Earth's Hottest Year on Record, Breaching Key 1.5 Degrees Celcius Threshold for the First Time.

"I am now in a safe place and more determined than ever before to continue with you until the end! Tomorrow I will tell you what happened today and what is coming. Venezuela will be free! Glory to the brave people!"

She added, "I have never felt so proud to be Venezuelan. Thank you, thank you, to all the citizens who took to the streets to claim our victory on July 28th and to own it!"

https://x.com/MariaCorinaYA/status/1877518564636381617

Following the incident, US President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for Maria Machado and President-elect Gonzalez. He commended their efforts to represent the will of the Venezuelan people and called for their safety.

In a statement, Trump said, "Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado and President-elect Gonzalez are peacefully expressing the voices and the will of the Venezuelan people with hundreds of thousands of people demonstrating against the regime. The great Venezuelan American community supports a free Venezuela, and strongly supported me. These freedom fighters should not be harmed, and must stay safe and alive.

https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1877482713424224551

Fear of repression in Venezuela has escalated in recent days as the inauguration of Maduro's third term approaches on Friday, following last year's contested presidential election, CNN reported.

However, the Venezuelan government has denied detaining Machado.

During a pro-government rally, Venezuela's Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello accused the opposition of "lying that the government had captured Maria Corina" for publicity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)