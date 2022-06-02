Atlanta (US), Jun 2 (AP) Georgia's top elections official was expected to appear on Thursday before a special grand jury investigating whether former US President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in the state.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was summoned to the Fulton County courthouse where the special grand jury has been meeting, according to a subpoena obtained by The Associated Press through an open records request.

Other subpoenas seek documents and testimony from five other people in his office.

Trump directed his ire at Raffensperger after the fellow Republican refused to bend to pressure to overturn the votes that gave Democrat Joe Biden' a narrow presidential election victory in Georgia.

Raffensperger defeated a Trump-endorsed challenger in the Republican primary as he seeks reelection.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said her investigation includes looking into a January 2021 phone call in which Trump pushed Raffensperger to “find” the votes needed for him to win Georgia.

Trump has said his call with Raffensperger was “perfect” and that he did nothing wrong. (AP)

