Washington, May 1 (AP) White House national security adviser Mike Waltz is set to depart the Trump administration.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter, which marks the first major staff shakeup of President Donald Trump's second term.

Waltz came under searing scrutiny in March after revelations that he added journalist Jeffrey Goldberg to a private text chain on the encrypted messaging app Signal, which was used to discuss planning for a sensitive March 15 military operation against Houthi militants in Yemen.

A far-right ally of the president, Laura Loomer, has also targeted Waltz, telling Trump in a recent Oval Office conversation that he needs to purge aides who she believes are insufficiently loyal to the “Make America Great Again” agenda. (AP)

