Washington DC [US], November 24 (ANI): President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Brooke Rollins to serve as the 33rd United States Secretary of Agriculture. Trump also praised Rollins' experience and commitment to supporting American farmers, food self-sufficiency, and agricultural-dependent small towns.

Following her nomination, Rollins expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, stating that it will be the honour of her life to advocate for America's farmers and agricultural communities.

Sharing a post on X, Rollins wrote, "Thank you, Mr. President, for the opportunity to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. It will be the honor of my life to fight for America's farmers and our Nation's agricultural communities. This is big stuff for a small-town ag girl from Glen Rose, TX -- truly the American Dream at its greatest."

In a statement released on Saturday, Trump said, "It is my Great Honor to nominate Brooke L. Rollins, from the Great State of Texas, to serve as the 33rd United States Secretary of Agriculture."

The statement further said, "Brooke was on my 2016 Economic Advisory Council, and did an incredible job during my First Term as the Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Director of the Office of American Innovation, and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives. In these roles, she helped develop and manage the transformational Domestic Policy Agenda of my Administration. Brooke's commitment to support the American farmer, defense of American food self-sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American small towns is second to none."

Notably, Brooke has spent the past four years as the Founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW), building a team of loyal Patriots, and championing the Policies of our America First Agenda.

A Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned her Bachelor's of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors.

From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture- centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner's experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels, the statement said.

Trump praised Rollins, saying she will lead the effort to protect American farmers, who are the backbone of the country.

"As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!" the statement added.

Donald Trump won a second term as President of the United States after securing 295 electoral votes in the 2024 presidential election, defeating Democratic rival Kamala Harris, who garnered 226 votes. Following his victory, Trump has moved swiftly with finalising his foreign policy and national security team ahead of his formal inauguration in January 2025. (ANI)

