Washington, Nov 25 (PTI) Following the annual US presidential Thanksgiving tradition, President Donald Trump pardoned a pair of corpulent turkeys in one of the rare public appearances post the November 3 elections.

Trump appeared alongside First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday to pardon the turkeys, named Corn and Cob, in the 73-year-old tradition. The birds were raised and presented by the National Turkey Federation ahead of Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Also Read | Brazil Road Accident: At Least 32 Killed in Car, Truck Collision Near Sao Paulo.

Even though Corn was selected as the 2020 National Thanksgiving Turkey, both the birds will retire to a quiet life under the care of skilled veterinarians at Iowa State University.

"On behalf of the entire Trump Family, I want to wish every American a Healthy and Happy Thanksgiving! Today we gathered in the Rose Garden to continue a beloved annual tradition: the Official Presidential Pardon of a very fortunate Thanksgiving Turkey," Trump said in a tweet.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Finally Greets US President-Elect Joe Biden for Election Victory.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion at the Rose Garden, Trump said,“Thanksgiving is a special day for turkeys. I guess probably, for the most part, not a very good one when you think about it.”

"The first turkey to dodge the White House dinner table received unofficial clemency when president Abraham Lincoln's son Tad begged his father to spare his new friend," he said.

For the past 73 years, the National Turkey Federation has presented the national Thanksgiving turkey to the president.

"Starting under president George W Bush, these birds have received a formal pardon every single year. Today is my honour to present this year's lucky bird Corn and just in case we needed him- Cob," Trump said.

The pair was selected from the official presidential flock of 30 turkeys.

"These two sought to win the support of Iowans across the state by naming themselves Corn and Cob. We hope and we know that this is going to happen that Corn and Cob have a very long happy and memorable life," he said.

This is Trump's one of the rare public appearances since the November 3 elections which he has lost to Joe Biden, a Democrat. However, the Republican President has not yet conceded and has alleged voter fraud without offering conclusive proof.

In a tweet, First lady Melania said, "Every Thanksgiving, two turkeys compete for the title of #NationalThanksgivingTurkey. This year we welcomed Corn & Cob to the @WhiteHouse & are pleased to announce that Corn is this year's winner! Thank you to the @natlturkeyfed for bringing them to the @WhiteHouse."

Americans will celebrate Thanksgiving on November 26 amidst the raging coronavirus pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)