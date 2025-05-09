Washington, May 8 (AP) President Donald Trump said Thursday that he would pull his nomination of Ed Martin Jr. to be the top federal prosecutor for the nation's capital, bowing to bipartisan concerns about the conservative activist's modest legal experience and divisive politics.

Trump abandoned his pick to lead the nation's largest US Attorney's office two days after a key Republican senator said he could not support Martin for the job due to his defence of rioters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Also Read | LOI Issued to Elon Musk Firm: The Path Forward for Starlink.

“He's a terrific person, and he wasn't getting the support from people that I thought,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the status of Martin's confirmation. He later added: “But we have somebody else that will be great,” indicating the announcement will be made in the next two days.

Trump said he still wants to bring Martin into the administration, whether at the Justice Department or elsewhere, and signalled that he had little capacity to call on-the-fence senators to lobby them: “I can only lift that little phone so many times in a day.”

Also Read | Who Is the New Pope Robert Francis Prevost? All You Need To Know About Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Catholic Pontiff and First American To Lead the Church.

Within minutes of Trump's announcement, Martin jokingly posted a doctored image of himself on social media dressed in papal garments with the words, “Plot twist” — alluding to the breaking news that a new pope has been elected to lead the Catholic Church.

A spokesperson for Martin didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Martin has served as acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia since Trump's first week in office. But his hopes of keeping the job faded amid questions about his qualifications and background, including his support for Jan. 6 rioters.

Martin has stirred up a chorus of critics during his brief but tumultuous tenure in office. He fired and demoted subordinates who worked on politically sensitive cases. He posted on social media about potential targets of investigations. And he forced the chief of the office's criminal division to resign after directing her to scrutinize the awarding of a government contract during Democratic President Joe Biden's administration.

Martin's temporary appointment is due to expire on May 20. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)