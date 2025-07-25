Edinburgh (Scotland), Jul 25 (AP) Lashed by cold winds and overlooking choppy, steel-gray North Sea waters, the breathtaking sand dunes of Scotland's northeastern coast rank among Donald Trump's favourite spots on earth.

“At some point, maybe in my very old age, I'll go there and do the most beautiful thing you've ever seen," Trump said in 2023, during his New York civil fraud trial, talking about his plans for future developments on his property in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire.

At 79 and back in the White House, Trump is making at least part of that pledge a reality, travelling to Scotland on Friday as his family's business prepares for the August 13 opening of a new course it is billing as “the greatest 36 holes in golf."

While there, Trump will talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, a meeting he's said will take place at “probably one of my properties.”

The Aberdeen area is already home to another of his courses, Trump International Scotland, and the president also plans to visit a Trump course near Turnberry, around 320 kilometres away on Scotland's southwest coast.

Using this week's presidential overseas trip — with its sprawling entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — to help show off Trump-brand golf destinations demonstrates how the president has become increasingly comfortable intermingling his governing pursuits with promoting his family's business interests.

The White House has brushed off questions about potential conflicts of interest, arguing that Trump's business success before he entered politics was a key to his appeal with voters.

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called the Scotland swing a “working trip." But she added that Trump “has built the best and most beautiful world-class golf courses anywhere in the world, which is why they continue to be used for prestigious tournaments and by the most elite players in the sport.”

Trump family's new golf course has tee times for sale

Trump went to Scotland to play his Turnberry course during his first term in 2018 while en route to a meeting in Finland with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This time, his trip comes as the new golf course is about to debut and is already actively selling tee times.

It's not cheap for the president to travel.

The helicopters that operate as Marine One when the president is on board cost between USD 16,700 and nearly USD 20,000 per hour to operate, according to Pentagon data for fiscal year 2022.

The modified Boeing 747s that serve as the iconic Air Force One cost about USD 200,000 per hour to fly. That's not to mention the military cargo aircraft that fly ahead of the president with his armoured limousines and other official vehicles.

“We're at a point where the Trump administration is so intertwined with the Trump business that he doesn't seem to see much of a difference,” said Jordan Libowitz, vice president and spokesperson for the ethics watchdog organisation Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. “It's as if the White House were almost an arm of the Trump Organization.”

During his first term, the Trump Organization signed an ethics pact barring deals with foreign companies. An ethics frameworks for Trump's second term allows them.

Trump's assets are in a trust run by his children, who are also handling day-to-day operations of the Trump Organization while he's in the White House.

The company has inked many recent, lucrative foreign agreements involving golf courses, including plans to build luxury developments in Qatar and Vietnam, even as the administration continues to negotiate tariff rates for those countries and around the globe.

Trump's first Aberdeen course has sparked legal battles

Trump's existing Aberdeenshire course, meanwhile, has a history nearly as rocky as the area's cliffs.

It has struggled to turn a profit and was found by Scottish conservation authorities to have partially destroyed nearby sand dunes. Trump's company also was ordered to cover the Scottish government's legal costs after the course unsuccessfully sued over the construction of a nearby wind farm, arguing in part that it hurt golfers' views.

And the development was part of the massive civil case, which accused Trump of inflating his wealth to secure loans and make business deals.

Trump's company's initial plans for his first Aberdeen-area course called for a luxury hotel and nearby housing. His company received permission to build 500 houses, but Trump suggested he'd be allowed to build five times as many and borrowed against their values without actually building any homes, the lawsuit alleged.

Judge Arthur Engoron found Trump liable last year and ordered his company to pay USD 355 million in fines — a judgment that has grown with interest to more than USD 510 million as Trump appeals. (AP)

