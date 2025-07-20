Visuals by Russian news outlet RT from social media footage from Kamchatka in Russia's Far East (Photo source X/@RT_com)

Washington DC [US], July 20 (ANI): Three major earthquakes, one with a magnitude of 7.4, were recorded off the Pacific coast of Russia on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Following this, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a warning for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula.

A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii in the United States after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Russia on Sunday, according to the US' National Weather Service. The NWS later cancelled the tsunami watch alert, as "further investigation indicates there is no longer a threat to Hawaii."

According to the USGS website, three powerful earthquakes occurred in the same area off the coast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky within a span of 32 minutes on Sunday.

The first earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 jolted 142 km ESE of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia at 0628 GMT on Sunday, the US Geological Survey said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 46.0 km, was initially determined to be at 52.60 degrees north latitude and 160.60 degrees east longitude.

Following that there were three earthquakes--at 6.7 R, 6.6 R, and 6.0 R--in the region.

Russian broadcaster RT.com showed visuals of groceries being hurled off the shelves at a store after the 7.5 R quake. Residents ordered to evacuate immediately as Pacific tsunami threat issued.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that waves of up to 60 cm could reach the sparsely populated Aleutsky District on the Commander Islands.

The city is located in the Kamchatka Region facing the Pacific, northeast of Japan and west of the US state of Alaska, across the Bering Sea.

The Kamchatka Peninsula is the meeting point of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, making it a seismic hot zone. (ANI)

