Tunis [Tunisia], November 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Tunisian Ministry of Health announced on Saturday new measures for arrivals from abroad to prevent the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron in the country.

All arrivals must present a certificate of completion of the vaccination or a vaccination pass. This decision involves all non-resident passengers over the age of 18, said a ministry statement.

Arrivals over six years old must present a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before take-off.

The Tunisian health authorities have also imposed 10-day confinement in one of the designated centres, for Tunisians as well as foreigners residing in Tunisia who has not yet completed their vaccination.

All arrivals must immediately carry out a rapid test to detect COVID-19.

According to the latest figures released by the ministry on Saturday, 175 new COVID-19 cases were reported, raising the tally in the North African country to 717,163. (ANI/Xinhua)

