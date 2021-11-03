Ankara [Turkey], November 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkish police detained ten Iraqi nationals in an operation against the Islamic State (IS) group in Samsun province of the Black Sea region, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Tuesday.

The Iraqi nationals were suspected of operating under the IS group during their stay in Iraq.The police teams carried out simultaneous operations in the district of Ilkadim and also seized digital materials during the searches at the suspects' addresses.

Meanwhile, at least 17 IS suspects were detained on Tuesday in another operation carried out in the central Kayseri province of Turkey.

The operation came after the police launched an investigation against people who were suspected of providing accommodation for members of the IS that entered Turkey after carrying out activities in Syria and Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)

