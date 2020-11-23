Ankara [Turkey], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Turkey reported 6,017 new COVID-19 patients in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of infections in the country to 446,822, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 139 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 12,358.A total of 3,812 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 374,637.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 3.8 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 4,217, said the ministry.

A total of 155,516 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number reaching 17,245,617.

Turkey has reintroduced several restrictions to curb the rapid rise of coronavirus cases, including a partial curfew from 8 pm to 10 am, imposed nationwide on weekends. Schools will remain closed till the end of the year with students switching to online education.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

