Paris [France], May 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The Turkish Consulate General in Paris has been attacked with an improvised explosive device, which resulted in damage to the walls and windows, media reported.

The incident left no people injured, the Son Dakika news portal reported on late Thursday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Impact: ‘Germany Braces for Energy Sanctions by Russia’, Says Economics Minister Robert Habeck.

Police of Paris have launched an investigation into the incident.

Security measures at the territory of the Consulate General have been boosted after the attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Russian Forces Attack Major Oil Refinery in Central Ukraine.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)