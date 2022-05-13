Kiev, May 13: Russian forces have carried out a rocket attack on a major oil refinery in Kremenchuk town in Ukraine's central Poltava region, said the head of Poltava regional military-civilian administration Dmytro Lunin.

"Today's shelling of the Poltava region is perhaps the largest during the full-scale war," Lunin wrote on Telegram. Russia-Ukraine War Updates: Siemens To 'Exit' Russian Market as a Result of Ukraine War.

Twelve rockets hit the infrastructure facilities in Kremenchuk, with most of them striking the oil refinery, Lunin was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The attack caused fire at the oil refinery, Lunin said, adding there were no casualties in the shelling.

According to local media, the Kremenchuk refinery with a design capacity of 18.6 million tons is the largest oil refinery in Ukraine.

The facility suspended operation after it was struck by Russian missiles in early April.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2022 08:20 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).