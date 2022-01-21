Lahore [Pakistan], January 21 (ANI): After the bomb blast in Lahore on Thursday, another security breach took place in Pakistan with the official Twitter account of Punjab Police getting hacked.

Punjab police spokesperson on Friday confirmed the hacking of its Twitter account, reported ARY News.

Notably, efforts are underway to restore the account, that was being used to provide security-related updates to the people of Pakistan . The spokesperson said that until the restoration of the original account, the police will use a temporary account for updates.

In a similar incident last month, the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked. Hackers had used the account to target PM Imran Khan, citing rising inflation and alleged non-payment of salaries for three months. The Foreign Office (FO) had said that the official Twitter account of Pakistan's embassy in Serbia was hacked.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, three people were killed and 26 others injured in a high-intensity explosives blast in Lahore, reported local media. (ANI)

