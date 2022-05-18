Washington [US], May 18 (ANI): In another undercover recording released by American far-right activist group Project Veritas, a Twitter employee has revealed that the company isn't profitable because of their woke ideology and company puts the "correct" views in front of people and mocks Elon Musk's development disorder.

Project Veritas, in the second part of its series on Twitter, has published footage featuring Twitter Lead Client Partner, Alex Martinez, discussing the company's ideology, slamming the acquisition of the company by Elon Musk.

Alex Martinez in the video can be seen criticizing Tesla CEO's views on free speech on the platform, saying "the rest of us who have been here believe in something that's good for the planet and not just to give people free speech".

"People don't know how to make a rational decision if you don't put out -- correct things that are supposed to be out in the public, right?" he said.

Martinez also made unpleasant comments about Musk's Asperger's syndrome.

"He has Asperger's," Martinez says at one point, adding "so, he's special". Going further, Martinez later says, "We all know that and that's fine. So here, no one's going to say some f**king crazy sh*t because he's special."

This comes a day after a man, who is being described as a senior engineer with the social media giant, said Twitter does not believe in free speech and people working at the company 'hated' Elon Musk's USD 44 billion bid to take control of the company.

The video purportedly shows a senior Twitter engineer Siru Murugesan admitting that the company has a strong left-wing bias, and that right-wingers were openly censored.

Tesla CEO on Tuesday said that he will proceed with his USD 44 billion take over of Twitter only if the microblogging giant is able to prove that less than 5 per cent of its users are bots.

His tweet came in response to a Twitter user who wrote that the billionaire entrepreneur may be looking for a better deal as the previously quoted amount seems too high with 20 per cent of users being fake or spam accounts.

Musk made these remarks after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal issued a series of tweets amid the debate surrounding the spam controversy between the company and Musk. (ANI)

