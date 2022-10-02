Islamabad [Pakistan], October 2 (ANI): Pakistan's Counter Terrorism Department on Sunday revealed that the two militants killed in an exchange of fire in Karachi's Janjal Goth area on Saturday were affiliated with the outlawed group Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K) and had planned a suicide attack on the festival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

According to the Dawn publication, Pakistan CTD Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Asif Aijaz Shaikh, in a press conference, said that information was received that the two most wanted IS-K militants Syed Aimal Khan alias Hamza and Abdullah alias Mamum were present in Gulshan-e-Maymar's Mulla Isa Goth.

Acting on the tip-off, a joint team of the Pakistan intelligence agency and the CTD was set up and the raids were conducted, DIG said.

The Bomb disposal team recovered one suicide jacket, two hand grenades, two 9mm pistols, 80 ammunition rounds, detonators, ball bearings, a magnet (a computer hardware disk magnet which is used to prepare an improvised explosive device) and one target list, he added.

The DIG further told that the two militants from Balochistan were involved in major terrorism incidents in the province. "Balochistan CTD identified the slain militants, who were initially affiliated with the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan but later on joined the IS-K."

The duo were also involved in a suicide attack on DIG police Hamid Shakeel in 2017 in Balochistan, another suicide attack in the parking area of Quetta's Serena Hotel last year that killed two policemen and injured thirteen people, as well as several other major terrorism incidents against security personnel.

"They fled from Balochistan a few months ago and were hiding in Karachi," said the CTD DIG, adding that they had moved to Gulshan-i-Maymar around three days ago, Dawn reported.

A day earlier, a statement issued by the Karachi Police Media Cell said, "four officials of the Pakistan Counterterrorism Department (CTD) were injured and two "terrorists" persons were killed in an exchange of fire in Karachi's Janjal Goth area."

The statement, quoting Civil Lines Station House Officer (SHO) Raja Tariq, said, an "encounter" between CTD personnel and "terrorists" took place in the area, in which 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector Irfan, 47-year-old constable Arshad Khan, 50-year-old Constable Muhammad Amir and Constable Mola Bux, whose age was around 46-47 years old, were injured, Dawn reported.

"Two unidentified accused were killed in retaliatory action by the police," the statement added.

As per CTD spokesperson, "A woman and a child were also present in the house during the operation, who remained unhurt and were taken into custody."

The DIG said that analysis of explosive material and other things from their hideout showed that the two militants were planning a suicide attack on 12 Rabiul Awwal processions and targeting important religious and political personalities. (ANI)

