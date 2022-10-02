Riyadh, October 2: In a historic first, the Makkah, Saudi Arabia-based Muslim World League has paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary. Hailing Mahatma Gandhi for being a pioneer of the philosophy of non-violence, the Muslim World League, for the first time, paid tribute to Gandhi and said that the day should be an occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally.

The Muslim World League is an international non-governmental Islamic organization based out of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Makkah is the birthplace of Prophet Muhammad and is the location of Islam's holiest place Ka'aba. This is the first time the organization has extended its tribute to the leader of India's Independence Movement. The wishes extended by the organization on the birth anniversary of "Bapu" underscores the forging of ties between India with the Muslim and Arab world at large.

"Today, October 2, we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti to honour the birthday and remember the life of Mahatma Gandhi, a visionary, freedom fighter, and follower of non-violence. Today also is the International Day of Non-Violence," Muslim World League wrote in a tweet.

It added that October 2 should be used as an opportune day to spread the message of non-violence on an international level. "Every year, the world celebrates the International Day Of non-violence, celebrating the life of the pioneer of the non-violence philosophy, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti. An occasion to spread the message of non-violence internationally through education and public awareness," it tweeted.

According to the UN General Assembly resolution of June 15, 2007, which established the commemoration, the International Day of Non-Violence is an occasion to "disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness."

The resolution reaffirms "the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence" and the desire "to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding, and non-violence," the UN noted. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

