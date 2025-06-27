Moscow, Jun 27 (PTI) Two passenger aircraft collided on Friday at the runway of Sochi airport in the south Russian Black Sea resort city, according to a local media report.

There were no casualties and both aircraft suffered minor damages, Radio VestiFM reported.

One aircraft heading to the Siberian City of Tyumen, while moving to the runway, collided with another aircraft arriving from Norilsk, it said.

Passengers, crew members and service personnel were not injured, it added.

No other details were immediately available.

