Taipei [Taiwan], March 9 (ANI): Two Taiwanese nationals affiliated with the Unification Church were arrested in China and are currently unable to return to Taiwan, the Straits Exchange Foundation (SEF) confirmed.

Focus Taiwan reported that SEF received a request for assistance from the family of the detainees. However, SEF Deputy Secretary-General Li Pao-wen declined to disclose the individuals' identities or specific details about their arrest.

According to a report by Radio Taiwan International (RTI), the two individuals were detained in Xiamen, China, on January 12 for proselytizing. The report, based on a statement from their son, Chang Tung-che, revealed that the father, Chang Pi-hsien, has been released on bail, while the mother, Lu Chia-chen, remains in custody, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

According to Focus Taiwan, SEF has already reached out to its Chinese counterpart, the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits (ARATS), to inquire about the situation. The Ministry of Justice and the Criminal Investigation Bureau in Taiwan have also been notified. Li Pao-wen remarked that while general religious exchange is not typically an issue, proselytizing activities may be perceived more seriously by Chinese authorities, potentially resulting in harsher consequences.

Li Pao stated, "If Chinese authorities perceive it as a 'proselytizing activity,' it could become more serious and pose greater risks."

The Unification Church, established in 1954 in Seoul by the late Rev Moon Sun-myung, aims to create a "unified world under the sky" that transcends racial and national boundaries. It is estimated to have over 3 million members globally.

Focus Taiwan reported that the arrest of the two Taiwanese members follows a similar incident in October 2024, when three members of the I-Kuan Tao religious group were detained in China under accusations of organizing a cult. Despite efforts from Taiwanese authorities, those individuals remain in detention.

Taiwan's government has expressed concern over the arrest and continues to seek the release of its citizens detained in China. (ANI)

