ACRES Exhibition is a unique global Arab platform which brings together major investors and businessmen, along with the largest real estate development and investment companies in the region and the world.

This is evident in the great success and public interest achieved by the Real Estate Exhibition "ACRES" over its successive sessions since its launch in 2008, the significant position it enjoys on the map of real estate exhibitions in the region, and its success in achieving the desired goals of its organisation in contributing to giving additional impetus for the real estate sector in the country.

In continuation of this success, "Leader Events Management" company has announced the launch of "ACRES Dubai" exhibition, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, during the period extending from May 16th to 19th, 2024. This came during a press conference attended by Nawaf Obaid, CEO of "ACRES Dubai", and Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of "ACRES Dubai", in addition to a number of press and media figures, an elite group of real estate companies, as well as a number of government institutions related to the real estate sector.

The press conference was opened with a speech by Nawaf Obaid - CEO of "ACRES Dubai", as he welcomed the media and all attendees.

Nawaf revealed that "ACRES Dubai" came as "a result of the continuous success achieved by "ACRES", especially since the real estate sector in the UAE is one of the most amazing and fastest growing sectors, not only at the regional level, but also competes with its counterparts in major developed countries."

He added, "it is full of various types of residential properties with reasonable prices, and luxurious ones. Moreover, the country is also keen to enact laws that support the prosperity of the sector and provide it with a stable and stimulating legislative environment for investment, which increases the interest of foreign investors in the real estate market in the UAE."

Nawaf also stated, "We have chosen the real estate market in Dubai as the beginning of this expansion, especially with the increase and growth that the real estate market in the emirate is witnessing. Therefore, "ACRES Dubai" will be followed by more exhibitions in a number of other countries, such as "ACRES Russia" and the United States".

Saeed Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, Chairman of the Organising Committee of "ACRES Dubai", stressed that "The real estate exhibition has proven to be one of the most important leading exhibitions in the region, and one of the most prominent events in the exhibition calendar hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah throughout the years".

He added, "The exhibition will highlight the major urban projects taking place in the emirate in particular, and the UAE in general, in addition to a number of real estate projects in the region and the world. It also aims to provide a unique opportunity for all parties and entities interested in real estate to meet, interact, exchange experiences and visions, conclude partnerships, and conclude profitable deals. Moreover, it aims to support real estate development companies through promoting their real estate projects inside and outside the country, as they benefit from the major urban and economic renaissance witnessed by the Dubai and the UAE in all sectors, and the facilities and legislation provided by the country to stimulate investment and encourage investors".

Al-Suwaidi concluded saying, "Therefore, we seek, through organising "ACRES Dubai", to be a platform for launching new real estate projects, and for the exhibition to constitute a strong and qualitative addition to the local real estate market. Finally, we wish all the best and success to those in charge of "ACRES Dubai".

The announcement of "ACRES Dubai" comes in conjunction with the growth and prosperity witnessed by the real estate market in the UAE throughout the years, As Dubai is considered one of the most attractive cities in the world for real estate investors, as its real estate represents an unparalleled opportunity to achieve a high investment return, both for investors and buyers alike.

Dubai real estate market, known for its vitality and continuous development, also offers a wide range of investment opportunities in both the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, and annually attracts many investors and businessmen from around the globe. (ANI/WAM)

