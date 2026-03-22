Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 22 (ANI): The United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Defence has announced that the nation's military capabilities are actively engaged in defensive operations following a fresh wave of aerial attacks on Sunday morning. According to an official statement from the Ministry, the country's air defences are "currently responding to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran."

This latest engagement follows a comprehensive disclosure by the UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday, which revealed that the country's air defence systems have intercepted hundreds of aerial threats since the beginning of the conflict in West Asia. These include 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,748 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) originating from Iran.

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In a detailed update shared on X, the Ministry stated that air defences specifically engaged three ballistic missiles and eight UAVs launched from Iran on 21 March. The statement read: "The UAE air defence systems on 21th March 2026 engaged 3 ballistic missiles and 8 UAVs launched from Iran. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 341 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,748 UAVs."

The Ministry confirmed that these sustained attacks have resulted in casualties among both military personnel and civilians. Two members of the armed forces were killed while performing their national duty. Meanwhile, six civilian fatalities were reported involving foreign nationals, including individuals from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Palestine.

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The human toll further extends to a total of 160 people who sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe. The statement added: "These attacks have resulted in the martyrdom of 2 members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, as well as 6 fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi and Palestinian nationalities. A total of 160 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe."

According to the Ministry, the injured include nationals from the UAE, India, Egypt, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Sudan, Ethiopia, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Turkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden, and Tunisia.

Reaffirming its commitment to national security, the Ministry of Defence stated that it remains fully prepared to counter any threats. It has vowed to firmly respond to any attempts aimed at undermining the country's sovereignty, security, and stability.

These developments come amid escalating regional tensions that began on 28 February following the killing of Iran's 86-year-old former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel. In retaliation, Iran has targeted Israeli and US assets across several Gulf countries and Israel, causing significant disruption to waterways and affecting international energy markets.

As a direct result of the ongoing conflict, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit route for the global energy supply. Following the death of Ali Khamenei, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)