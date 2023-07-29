Male [Maldives], July 29 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Rahma bin Abdulrahman Al Shamsi presented his credentials as Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of the Maldives to Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Maldives, during an official ceremony at the President’s office in Male.

During the meeting, Al Shamsi conveyed to President Solih the greetings of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, as well as their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of the Republic of the Maldives.

For his part, President Solih conveyed his greetings to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and the people of the UAE.

President Solih wished the Ambassador success in his duties in strengthening bilateral relations in various fields, stressing his country's readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Shamsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Republic of the Maldives and his keenness to enhance bilateral relations in various sectors, in a way that contribute to deepening the bonds between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of the Maldives, and discussed ways to develop them in order to achieve the interests and aspirations of the two countries and peoples. (ANI/WAM)

