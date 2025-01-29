Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 29 (ANI/WAM): Ghasaq Yousif Abdullah Shaheen, the newly appointed UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Sweden, was sworn in today before UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ceremony, which took place at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Also Read | 'Artificial Buddhi Se Nahi, Khud Ki Buddhi Se': Mukesh Ambani Tells Student To Use ChatGPT, AI As Tool of Learning but Rely on Own Intelligence (Watch Video).

His Highness the President wished the Ambassador success in her mission and encouraged her to work diligently to strengthen UAE-Sweden relations at all levels. He underscored the vital role of UAE embassies in fostering constructive cooperation with countries worldwide.

Ambassador Shaheen expressed her appreciation for the trust placed in her by the UAE leadership, pledging to serve the country's interests with dedication.

Also Read | China Artificial Sun: Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) Burns for Over 1,000 Seconds, 100 Million Degrees Celsius.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and a number of top officials. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)