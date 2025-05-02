Dubai [UAE] May 2 (ANI): The Cabinet of the UAE has sanctioned legislation to regulate and structure the legal profession and consulting services. The regulations, revealed on Wednesday, aim to modernise and organise the legal sector, as reported by Khaleej Times.

This legislation introduces systematic frameworks for the legal consultancy sector, which has not been previously regulated. Additionally, the new law outlines a structure for the licensing of foreign law firms and legal consultancy offices, enhancing international collaboration while ensuring adherence to local standards. It has also revised the criteria and processes for lawyer licensing, according to the report from Khaleej Times.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: Supreme Court Temporarily Halts Deportation of Family to Pakistan, Asks Authorities To Verify Their Passports and Aadhaar Cards.

The significant updates include revisions to the rights and responsibilities of attorneys, which intend to enhance the bond between legal practitioners and their clients. These measures are crafted to foster transparency, uphold ethical standards, and ensure professional accountability within the legal domain, as mentioned in the Khaleej Times report.

The regulations now encompass the registration process for legal researchers, advisors, and representatives within law firms, guaranteeing that all personnel engaged in legal services are properly recognized and authorized, as reported by Khaleej Times.

Also Read | iPhone Manufacturing Shift: Apple CEO Tim Cook Says India Will Be 'Country of Origin' for Majority of iPhones Sold in US in June Quarter, Company Moves Away From China Amid Tariffs Tension.

As per Khaleej Times, the Cabinet has also made amendments concerning the renewal criteria for the lawyer's register. Lawyers must complete relevant training courses or partake in academic seminars and conferences. This requirement will help ensure that lawyers are informed about legal advancements and continuously enhance their skills.

The new regulations ease the criteria and processes for the registration of trainee lawyers, while also establishing training programs designed to prepare them for a career in law, as highlighted by Khaleej Times.

Notably, the key elements of the regulations represent the first dedicated regulation for law firms and legal consultancy firms in the nation. The regulation permits the formation of law firms and legal consultancy businesses as partnerships, limited liability companies, or sole proprietorships. It specifies the essential components for the founding contract of the company, licensing processes, and the required standards for managing a professional firm, according to Khaleej Times.

Legal professionals and consultants are prohibited from serving as partners or being employed by more than one company to avoid conflicts of interest. The regulation also sets forth guidelines regarding the suspension or passing of a partner, along with the stipulation that all partners must hold a valid license to practice law, as noted by Khaleej Times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)