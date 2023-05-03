Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 3 (ANI/WAM): Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, said that the UAE Cyber Security Council cooperates with its partners in deterring over 50,000 cyberattacks per day, which target strategic national sectors.

In his statement to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi 2023, which kicked off today in the capital, Al Kuwaiti said that the banking, financial, health, oil and gas sectors are the most targeted, noting that all attacks are countered proactively and efficiently, to protect the country's digital sphere.

Also Read | Ajay Banga, Indian-American Business Leader, Becomes World Bank President Unopposed.

The council combats cyberattacks in line with the country's information security standards and policies, he added, affirming that the UAE's advanced digital infrastructure and capabilities effectively counter malicious cyberattacks that target government authorities.

The UAE occupies the fifth position worldwide in the Global Cybersecurity Index of the International Telecommunication Union of the United Nations, which gauges awareness of the importance of cybersecurity in 193 countries. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Turkey Horror: Man Slits Wife’s Throat, Stabs Mother-in-Law After Searching Ways To Get Away With Murder on Google.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)