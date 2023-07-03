Dubai [UAE], July 3 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's real estate market recorded 495 sales transactions worth AED 1.15 billion on Friday, in addition to 79 mortgage deals totalling AED 297.58 million, and 6 gift deals amounting to AED 7.52 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 467 villas and apartments worth AED938.02 million, and 28 land plots worth AED 208.93 million.

The mortgages included 62 villas and apartments worth AED 213.79 million and 17 land plots valued at AED 83.79 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED 1.4 billion. (ANI/WAM)

