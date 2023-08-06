Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 6 (ANI/WAM): The fourth IMMAF Youth World Championships, held under the patronage of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, came to a stunning conclusion in Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Arena, on Saturday.

The UAE National Team had a historic run all through the championship as they won a record 12 medals overall, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze, compared to four medals last year.

Also Read | Hiroshima Day 2023 Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Pays Tribute to the People Who Died During Nuclear Attack in Japan’s Hiroshima.

The UAE National Team had a historic run throughout the championship as they won a record 12 medals overall, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 4 bronze, compared to four medals last year.

The competition in Youth A (16-17 years old) was held on the final day of the four-day event.

Also Read | Anju-Nasrullah Case: Indian Woman's Husband Files FIR Against Her for Marrying Another Man Without Filing for Divorce.

Ukraine topped the overall medal table followed by the United States in second place and Tajikistan in third.

The championship saw UAE athletes Fahad Al Hammadi (Youth A/70.3 KG division), Ghala Al Hammadi (Youth B/40 KG division), Saif Alblooshi (Youth C/40 Kg division), and Zamzam Al Hammadi (Youth B/52 KG division) winning gold medals.

Brigadier Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Federation’s Mixed Martial Arts Committee, expressed his satisfaction with the success of the Championship as well as the performance of the National Team.

“The remarkable organisation and resounding success of the championship, which we proudly hosted for the second consecutive year, can be attributed to the unwavering support from the UAE’s visionary leadership and their continuous guidance for the country’s sports and athletes. The successful conclusion of the championship has once again solidified the UAE’s reputation as the world’s MMA capital,” Al Dhaheri said.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to National Team for their outstanding performance securing a historic achievement of 12 medals. Our aim is to build on this success in the upcoming edition of the World Mixed Martial Arts Championship, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi next year.”

“We also express our appreciation to all the administrative and technical staff who dedicatedly supervised the national team’s preparations throughout the year-long journey. We are resolute in our commitment to continue nurturing and developing young talents who will become the backbone of our national team, symbolizing the continuity of excellence across generations.”

Sevara Sadulloeva of Uzbekistan, who won gold in the 47.7 KG category, expressed her happiness at her performance on Saturday. “I am incredibly grateful for this moment. The medal is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and support of my team and my country. This victory fills my heart with joy and motivates me to strive for even greater heights in my athletic journey,” she said.

Mohamed Dagher, President of the Lebanese Mixed Martial Arts Federation, commended the enthusiastic sports atmosphere and the neat organisation and hosting. “The Lebanese national team is participating in the tournament with 16 male and female players, and we came to the UAE with great ambitions after a stage of preparations leading up to the tournament. We can definitely say that these efforts didn’t go in vain, as our talented athletes like Lamar Muhammad and Omar Antar have performed incredibly well, exceeding our expectations.

Dagher also congratulated the achievements of the UAE team and its wonderful harvest of colourful medals, terming it a reflection of the great efforts and work carried out by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation.

Mikheili Meskhi, the coach of the Georgian team, said that the ongoing IMMAF Youth World Championship is the best version one could have asked for. “In the past few years, I have been following how Abu Dhabi has been hosting quite a few global sporting events, especially in combat sports. Given Abu Dhabi’s experience and world-class infrastructure, it’s not surprising that the MMA youth championship is being organised so well. It has truly been a great experience to participate here, with our athletes competing against some of the best. It’s a valuable learning experience as they get to test their skills in an international environment.” (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)