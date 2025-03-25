Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 25 (ANI/WAM): Following the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has allocated a financial grant of USD 64.5 million to Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem. The grant aims to support operational expenses, medical staff, and facility upgrades.

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to supporting all segments of the Palestinian society.

He highlighted the strong interest and unwavering support of President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the Palestinian people, noting that the UAE continues to back the healthcare sector across Palestinian territories in coordination with international organisations, particularly the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Theyab also emphasised that the UAE remained dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals to upgrade Palestinian healthcare institutions and meet the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Tareq Ahmed Al-Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, said, "The UAE collaborates with international organisations and regional institutions to strengthen healthcare services in East Jerusalem, Gaza, and other priority areas. Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem is a crucial medical facility, specialising in cardiac surgeries, paediatric and orthopaedic clinics, medical research, and comprehensive healthcare services."

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, stated, "WHO is grateful to the United Arab Emirates for its support of Al Makassed Hospital so that it can continue to provide essential care. The UAE's support makes it possible for WHO to provide the hospital with much-needed medicines and supplies, scale up its medical imaging capacity, improve the obstetrics and gynaecology department, and help to train over 100 residents across 11 specialities."

Omar Abu Zayda, Director-General of Al-Makassed Hospital, expressed his gratitude to the UAE for its continuous support for the hospital. "The UAE's unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian healthcare sector allows us to sustain our operations and fulfil our duties efficiently."

"The UAE's backing means a great deal to us as Palestinians. Since its founding by the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has consistently stood by the Palestinian people, particularly in Jerusalem. We take pride in the UAE's firm, historic, and ongoing stance in supporting Jerusalem's institutions and improving healthcare services, especially for women and children," he added.

Al-Makassed Hospital in East Jerusalem was officially inaugurated in 1968 with an initial capacity of 20 beds. Today, it has expanded to over 250 beds and employs approximately 950 medical and administrative staff.

The hospital also offers a specialised residency programme for medical training, covering 13 medical disciplines accredited by both the Palestinian Medical Council and the Jordanian Medical Council. More than 540 specialised doctors have graduated from this program.

Al-Makassed Hospital serves over 66,000 patients from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza. (ANI/WAM)

