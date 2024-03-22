Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Al Dhafra [UAE], March 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received Ramadan well-wishers at Mezaira'a Palace in Liwa City, Al Dhafra Region.

Sheikh Hamdan accepted the greetings of senior officials and citizens in Al Dhafra Region, who wished him good health and wellness and the wise leadership and the UAE people continued progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Hamdan exchanged congratulations and blessings with group, wishing a bright and prosperous future for the nation under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Ruler's Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region. (ANI/WAM)

