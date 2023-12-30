Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its Customer Happiness Centres, surface parkings, Darb toll gates, and public buses during the New Year Holiday which will be on Monday, January 1, 2024.

The ITC stated that Customers' Happiness Centres across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024, and will resume working on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Customers may continue to apply for ITC's services on its digital platforms through its website www.itc.gov.ae, TAMM platform, the Darb and Darbi smart apps. Additionally, customers may contact the unified Service Support Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on its toll-free number 800850 and Taxi call centre 600535353, which are available 24/7.

Surface parking spots will be free of charge on Monday, January 1st, 2024. The fees will be implemented on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 starting from 8:00 am. Additionally, parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

In this regard, the ITC called on drivers to avoid parking in prohibited areas and blocking traffic movement. It also urged drivers to park properly in the designated areas and to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The ITC announced that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Monday, January 1, 2024 and will be reactivated on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 during the regular peak hours (from 07:00 am to 09:00 am and from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm).

As for the operating hours of the public bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the ITC stated that services will operate based on the schedule followed during weekends and official holidays. The number of trips between the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs will be increased, as well as the number of trips between Abu Dhabi and the other emirates. Furthermore, the ITC will increase trips on the free bus service No. 408 to and from Sheikh Zayed Festival, to meet the needs of its visitors. (ANI/WAM)

