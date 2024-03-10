Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 10 (ANI/WAM): Kalimat Foundation (KF), a UAE-based global non-profit organisation founded to advance literacy and uphold children's rights to read, particularly for forcibly displaced, disadvantaged and visually impaired children - has announced forming its new Board of Trustees for the upcoming administrative phase.

The foundation will continue under the leadership of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, its founder and chairperson.

The new Board of Trustees comprises Sheikha Lubna bint Khalid Al Qasimi, appointed as Vice-President; Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of Sharjah's Department of Government Relations, serving as the Treasurer; Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, as a board member; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State in the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, taking the role of Secretary-General.

Board members also include Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority; Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority; Mohamed Abdalla, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank; Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation; and Fuad Mansoor Sharaf, Managing Director of the UAE Shopping Malls at Majid Al Futtaim Properties.

The Board of Trustees is tasked with strategic duties, including approving internal systems and regulations, establishing and endorsing policies for the foundation's external activities, evaluating initiatives and programmes for the development and enhancement of the foundation's practices to achieve its goals, appointing key administrative staff, managing and monitoring financial resources and their investment, and reviewing strategic agreements and partnerships and their impact on the foundation's identity and role.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi launched the Kalimat Foundation in 2016 to assert the right of children to read and access knowledge sources, especially those displaced or affected by wars and conflicts in their home countries, as well as visually impaired children.

The foundation adopts principles and objectives focused primarily on education, the dissemination of knowledge, believing in the role of culture in addressing societal challenges and creating a generation capable of paving their way towards a brighter future. (ANI/WAM)

