Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported

A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's Banda Sea on Sunday

World IANS| Mar 10, 2024 12:47 PM IST
Earthquake in Indonesia: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 Jolts Banda Sea, No Damage Reported
Earthquake (Photo Credits: X/@Top_Disaster)

Jakarta, Mach 10: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia's Banda Sea on Sunday. The temblor was epicentred at 7.30 degrees south latitude and 129.27 degrees east longitude, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said. Its depth was 98.4 km, Xinhua news agency reported. Earthquake in China: Quake of Magnitude 7.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Southern Xinjiang

It has not prompted any tsunami advisories. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake. Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently rocked by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called the 'Pacific Ring of Fire'. Details are awaited.

