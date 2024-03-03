Abidjan [Cote d'Ivoire], March 3 (ANI/WAM): A delegation from the Parliamentary Division of the Federal National Council (FNC) in the Parliamentary Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (PUIC) participated in the 12th meeting of the Palestine Committee, held as part of the 18th session of the PUIC Conference in Abidjan, Republic of Cote d'Ivoire.

The delegation included Dr. Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Chair of the Group, and Walid Ali Al Mansouri, Deputy Chair of the Group.

In a speech by the UAE Parliamentary Division, Walid Al Mansouri stressed the UAE's firm position and unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people in these difficult times, when the people of the Gaza Strip need relief and humanitarian assistance from all.

He pointed out that the UAE has sought and continues to seek an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and has exerted efforts and endeavours at all levels - through its non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council - to pressure the adoption of UN resolutions to ceasefire, allow the flow of humanitarian aid to the Strip through safe and sustainable corridors, and in sufficient quantities needed by the people in the Strip.

He also highlighted the role of the UAE through its contributions and efforts in international forums and in all diplomatic communications and meetings, in order to create a political horizon for a peaceful solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict based on the two-state solution, the need to stop the escalation, and preserve the lives of civilians.

During the meeting, the Committee approved the draft resolutions it adopted on the Palestinian issue, which will be submitted to the Political Committee of the Union. (ANI/WAM)

