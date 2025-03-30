Geneva [Switzerland], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, participated in the Global Conference on AI, Security, and Ethics, alongside Robin Geiss, Director of the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR).

The discussion focused on the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, its implications on global security, and challenges facing technological advancement.

In his remarks, Omran Sharaf highlighted that the increasing access of non-state actors to critical technologies underscores the urgent need for comprehensive international collaboration, stressing the importance of responsible knowledge exchange between countries and the establishment of robust regulations to safeguard the integrity of global peace and security.

As the global conversation on AI, security, and ethics continues to evolve, the UAE remains at the forefront of driving responsible technological innovation, advocating for both the advancement and the ethical use of AI, and highlighting the importance of ensuring that global efforts align with shared values of peace, security, and prosperity.

From his part, Jamal Al Musharakh, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, stated that the UAE believes that global cooperation on emerging technologies within the United Nations' system is crucial in ensuring that AI serves the common good, promotes peace, and protects the values that unite us all.

Notably, the Global Conference on AI, Security and Ethics is organised by UNIDIR annually, bringing together the diplomatic community - as well as experts from the military, industry, academia, and civil society organisations - to jointly consider and address the complex implications of AI for national, regional and global security and resilience. (ANI/WAM)

