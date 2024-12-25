Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 25 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, discussed enhancing cooperation between the UAE and Turkiye in various fields in reflection of the strategic relations that unite the two countries.

Hakan Fidan conveyed to the UAE President the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, and his wishes for further progress and prosperity for the UAE.

In turn, he conveyed his greetings to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wishes for Turkiye to experience continued growth and development.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed developments in the Middle East, stressing the need to intensify efforts to prevent the expansion of regional conflict, which threatens security and stability, and pursue a clear path to peace that ensures stability and security for all.

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Turkish Foreign Minister also discussed the latest developments in Syria, underscoring both countries' firm stance towards Syria's stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as their joint support for the aspirations of the Syrian people for security, stability, and development.

The meeting was attended by Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State. (ANI/WAM)

