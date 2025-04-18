Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 18 (ANI/WAM) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan attended wedding celebrations hosted by the Al Nahyan family at Al Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The occasion marked the marriage of Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan to the daughter of Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, as well as the marriage of Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Mohamed bin Khalid Al Nahyan to the daughter of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan.

Nahyan congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a life filled with happiness, love, and mutual support. He emphasised the importance of strong, stable families as the bedrock of a cohesive society, adding that nurturing well-rounded, principled children with a deep love for their country is essential to the UAE's continued progress. Strengthening the Emirati family, His Highness stated, remains a priority at the heart of the nation's development efforts.

The grooms expressed their sincere gratitude to His Highness for attending the celebrations and sharing in their joy.

To commemorate the occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan posed for family photographs with the newlyweds and their relatives.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah. (ANI/WAM)

