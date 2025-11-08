Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 8 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a Federal Decree appointing Fahad Al Gergawi as Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Fahad Al Gergawi graduated from the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development and has held several leadership positions, including CEO of the Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), CEO of the Dubai Foreign Investment Office (DFI), and CEO of the Trade and Industry Development Department at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He has also chaired international and local committees and programmes, including the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), the Dubai Government international missions programme for investment attraction, among others. (ANI/WAM)

