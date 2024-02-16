Manama [Bahrain], February 16 (ANI/WAM): President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain discussed the fraternal ties between the two nations, the depth of their cooperation, and collective efforts across various sectors to fulfil their shared goals of progress and development while serving mutual interests. Additionally, they addressed several matters of joint concern.

This took place as King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa welcomed Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain.

King welcomed the visit of and the accompanying delegation to his second home, Bahrain, where they exchanged friendly conversations that reflected the depth of the fraternal relations uniting the leaderships and peoples of the two countries based on strong ties of kinship, understanding, and a belief in their shared destiny. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to continued coordination and consultation for the benefit of their peoples and the broader region.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan offered his condolences and sympathies to Bahrain's King over the martyrdom of Major Abdullah Al Noaimi and a number of his comrades from the UAE Armed Forces following a recent terrorist act in the Federal Republic of Somalia while on duty training the Somali Armed Forces. Bahrain's King, in turn, expressed his deepest condolences and sympathies over the martyrs of the UAE.

The meeting touched on the importance of enhancing joint Gulf action and the two countries' commitment to supporting it at various levels for the wellbeing of all citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Additionally, the two sides explored regional and international developments, along with ways to elevate bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address a range of issues and developments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated that the fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain are growing stronger due to the shared dedication of their leaders to enhance ties across various sectors. He highlighted that the relationship between the UAE and Bahrain stands as a cornerstone of collective Gulf and Arab initiatives and reflects the aligned perspectives of both nations on regional issues.

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa expressed his pride in the profound and brotherly relationship between Bahrain and the UAE, emphasising his dedication to further strengthening these ties. He applauded the high level of cooperation and ongoing collaboration between the two countries, as well as their aligned strategic visions aimed at enhancing regional security and stability.

King hosted a lunch banquet in honour of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by the accompanying delegation of President, which includes Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior;Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah Muhair Al Ketbi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Member of the Executive Council; Fahad Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain; and a number of senior officials.

Upon arrival at the Sakhir Air Base earlier today, UAE President was received by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and a number of high-ranking officials in the Kingdom.

UAE President, accompanied by King Hamad bin Isa and Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, visited the headquarters of the Royal Guard, where they were briefed on its facilities and annexes. Upon their arrival at the headquarters, the national anthems of the UAE and Bahrain were played.

The reception was attended by Field Marshal Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Commander-in-Chief of the Bahrain Defence Force; Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, National Security Advisor and Commander of the Royal Guard; Colone Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Royal Guard Special Force Commander, and a number of senior officers of the Bahrain Defence Force.

UAE President also visited the family of the late Major Abdullah Al Noaimi, offering his heartfelt condolences and sympathies. He prayed for God Almighty's mercy and forgiveness for him and all Emirati martyrs, and for their families to find patience and comfort.

UAE President penned a message in the visitor's book at the headquarters, expressing, "It is a pleasure to visit the Royal Guard's headquarters, a key pillar of Bahrain's national framework, emblematic of the nation's strong defence and its contributions to security and stability locally and regionally. I extend my best wishes to Royal Guard members for their ongoing success and honour."

Lieutenant General Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa presented a gift to the President on the occasion of his visit to the headquarters of the Royal Guard, expressing gratitude for the visit and highlighting the pride of Royal Guard members in welcoming UAE president.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was bid farewell by King Hamad bin Isa as he departed Bahrain. (ANI/WAM)

