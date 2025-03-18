Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 18 (ANI/WAM): UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday received members of the UAE Armed Forces who won in the 10th edition of the International Holy Quran Competition for Military Personnel, organised by the General Directorate of Religious Affairs of the Armed Forces in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, Nahyan congratulated the military personnel on their outstanding achievements in the competition and praised their dedication to memorising and reflecting on the meanings of the Holy Quran.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 18: Shashi Kapoor, Lily Collins, Rajeev Ram and Prithviraj Chavan - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on March 18.

The members of the UAE Armed Forces, in turn, extended their congratulations to His Highness on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, praying for his continued health and happiness. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)