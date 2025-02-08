Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 8 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba will host the UAE President's Emirates Cup on Sunday, 9th February, under the patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The 26th edition of the prestigious endurance event will attract a group of elite male and female riders.

Also Read | China: Woman Stages Fake Wedding With 'Rich' Man, Defrauds Relatives of INR 12.8 Crore in Shanghai.

The official opening ceremony of the CEN 160 km ride took place last night, featuring a variety of performances by heritage groups and equestrians, along with a documentary film about the village and the championship. Additionally, an operetta comprising poetic verses about horses and horsemanship was presented, and partners were honoured.

The Emirates International Endurance Village in Al Wathba has completed all necessary preparations to organise and host the race. The initial registration lists include 146 male and female riders ready to participate. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | Who Is Kshama Sawant? Indian-American Politician Denied Visa for Being on the 'Reject List' of the Indian Government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)