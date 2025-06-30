Tokyo [Japan], June 30 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates was Japan's top crude oil supplier in May 2025, providing Tokyo with 30.42 million barrels of crude oil, according to official Japanese data.

This volume accounted for 40.8 per cent of Japan's total crude oil imports for the month, based on figures released by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Also Read | Laos Job Scam Alert: Cybercrime Centre Reveals Modus Operandi of Fraudsters Luring Indians Into Cybercrime Rackets in Vientiane With Fake Job Offers (Watch Video).

In total, Japan imported 74.61 million barrels of crude oil in May, with Arab oil making up the vast majority at 90.9 per cent or 67.81 million barrels. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)