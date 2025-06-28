London, Jun 28 (AP) British authorities seized 2.4 metric tons of cocaine in a ship arriving in England from Panama, authorities said Saturday, calling it one of the UK's biggest drug busts in years.

The drugs, valued at 96 million pounds ($132 million), were found under containers on a vessel at London Gateway port, east of the British capital. The shipment was discovered after what officials said was an intelligence-led operation.

Also Read | US Senate Reduces Remittance Tax to 1% From 3.5% in Relief for NRIs.

Britain's interior ministry, the Home Office, said it was the sixth-largest cocaine seizure on record.

UK Border Force Maritime director Charlie Eastaugh said the seizure was “just one example of how dedicated Border Force maritime officers remain one step ahead of the criminal gangs who threaten our security.

Also Read | Elon Musk Responds to Question on Jobs Cannot Be Automated by AI, Says 'There Will Be a Premium for Human Experiences'.

“Our message to these criminals is clear — more than ever before, we are using intelligence and international law enforcement co-operation to disrupt and dismantle your operations.”

Britain is one of Europe's biggest markets for cocaine, according to the National Crime Agency. The UK government says cocaine-related deaths in England and Wales rose by 31% between 2022 and 2023. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)