London, Jun 17 (AP) British lawmakers voted Tuesday to decriminalise abortion in England and Wales after a lawmaker argued that it was cruel to prosecute women for ending a pregnancy.

The House of Commons approved an amendment to a broader crime bill that would prevent women from being criminally punished under an antiquated law.

Also Read | Donald Trump Declares US Has 'Complete and Total Control' of Skies Over Iran Amid Conflict With Israel.

Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, the Labour member of Parliament who introduced one of the amendments, said the change was needed because police have investigated more than 100 women for suspected illegal abortions over the past five years, including some who suffered natural miscarriages and stillbirths.

Doctors can legally carry out abortions in England, Scotland and Wales up to 24 weeks, and beyond that under special circumstances, such as when the life of the mother is in danger. Abortion in Northern Ireland was decriminalised in 2019.

Also Read | 'Gateway of Europe - the Migrant Crisis': DocuBay Drops Gripping Trailer on Europe's Migration Emergency (Watch Video).

The vote passed 379-137. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)