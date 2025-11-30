London [UK], November 30 (ANI): In a major development in the British Parliament, Labour MP John McDonnell has raised grave concerns over the worsening human rights situation in Balochistan, drawing attention to the abduction of Baloch women and the reported use of drone strikes by Pakistani forces in the restive province. McDonnell has submitted three written parliamentary questions and tabled an Early Day Motion (EDM), officially recording the issue within the House of Commons. The British Government is now obligated to respond to the questions within three days.

The EDM voices deep alarm over recent incidents in Balochistan, including a drone strike in Zehri, Khuzdar district, on October 5, 2025, that allegedly killed six civilians, four of them children. It also highlights the enforced disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, a disabled student missing since May 29, and the abduction of teenager Nasreena Baloch on November 22. Further, it condemns the detention of five Baloch women by Pakistani security forces on November 17, denouncing these as acts of collective punishment.

The motion urges the UK Government to take stronger diplomatic steps in response to these developments, reminding ministers of their earlier assurances that human rights violations in Balochistan have been raised with Pakistan. In his written questions, McDonnell has asked whether the Foreign Secretary has recently engaged Pakistani counterparts on the escalating abuses in Balochistan, whether the Department for Business and Trade has evaluated the risk of UK-supplied equipment being used in these operations, and if any export licences have been issued for military or dual-use items potentially linked to drone activities.

This intervention follows mounting pressure from the Baloch National Movement (BNM), which has been urging UK lawmakers to take notice of Pakistan's conduct in Balochistan. According to the BNM, six MPs, including Sam Carling, Sojan Joseph, Mike Martin, Jim Shannon, Kate Osamor, and John McDonnell, have already questioned the Government on Pakistan's human rights record. (ANI)

