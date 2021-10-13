London, Oct 13 (PTI) Britain on Wednesday set out its plans to make it easier for the public to access online government services via a one-stop single smartphone application.

UK Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay said the new app will allow people to access services such as driver's licences much more easily, instead of having to go through multiple online processes.

The plans mean that the public will no longer have to remember multiple usernames and passwords to access services such as free school meals, support for disabled family members and changing driver licence details in the future.

"Now more than ever, it is important that government responds to people's heightened expectations about the services they use,” said Barclay.

"During the pandemic, people have had to interact with public services in a variety of new ways, including the NHS app and the vaccine booking service. People rightly expect government to be data driven and digitally literate, and this will be a priority for me in my new role,” he said.

The new app, expected to be up and running by end-2022, will give users the option to use the technology in their smartphones to quickly access government services online via Gov.UK.

Currently, there are 191 different ways for people to set up a variety of accounts to access different services on the government platform, with 44 different sign-in methods.

As part of the development of the app, the UK's Government Digital Service (GDS) is working across all government departments to make sure as many services as possible can be utilised, the Cabinet Office said.

"The app is being developed with data security at its heart, with robust data protection principles in place to make sure users remain in control of their data. Use of the app will be optional, with people still able to access government services in different ways if they prefer,” it notes.

Barclay also announced the members of the new Digital Advisory Board, which has been created to give advice to ministers and officials across government and accelerate digital change. Members of the board are leaders from British industry, drawn from organisations such as E.ON, the Lloyds Banking Group and HSBC.

